Serious Injuries Suspected in I-78 Crash in L. Saucon, Police Say

Credit: Tom Sofield

A Lehigh County woman suffered suspected serious injuries in an accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township last weekend, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Tuesday.

According to a police news release, 40-year-old Amarilyis I. Sanchez of Slatington was traveling in the right eastbound lane shortly after 2 a.m. July 2 when she “traveled off the right eastbound shoulder, slid sideways and rolled over several times.”

Police said the 2020 Honda Accord Sanchez was operating came to rest on its driver’s side.

Following the crash, Sanchez was transported by ambulance for treatment and the vehicle was towed from the scene, the accident report stated.