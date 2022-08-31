New Playground Dedicated at Durham-Nockamixon Elementary School

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A playground project that was years in the making came to a fun completion with a dedication ceremony at Durham Nockamixon Elementary School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County last week, just in time for students returning to class to enjoy it.

The dedication of the new playground in the Palisades School District was the culmination of a five-year effort that involved the school’s parent-teacher organization, district administrators, teachers, students and more than 60 local business sponsors.

Former Durham Nockamixon PTA president Amy Stump spoke at the dedication ceremony, where she thanked the sponsores who donated funds as well as others who ultimately contributed in some way toward raising nearly $60,000 for the facility.

The playground’s gold sponsors were DiPalantino Paving Contractors, Bucks Outfitters, Madeleine Sturm, H&R Block Ottsville & Frenchtown locations, Fred Beans Nissan of Flemington, Pleasant Valley Auto Care, Palisades Youth Soccer Association, Cooper Mechanical Inc., Penn Community Bank, All Senior Services, Palisades Community Foundation and the Springfield Township Lions Club.

“The Durham Nockamixon PTA set out on a journey five years ago to install a new playground for our students,” Stump said. “The Palisades School District contributed, 62 local business donated a large amount and the rest was raised through PTA fundraisers.”

Stump also recognized past and present Durham Nockamixon PTA board members Stacey Finney, Lorrie Campbell and Jill Williams for their efforts.

“Your continuous commitment to the students and staff of our school is inspiring,” she said. “I am so grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Lastly, a former teacher at the school who passed away in December 2019 at the age of 47 was remembered for his commitment to the school and its students.

“Durham Nockamixon was blessed with an amazing teacher in Danny O’Donnell,” Stump said. “Danny was simply one of the best. He was an amazing educator, a dear friend to so many, a mentor, a role model–he was truly part of our community and school.”

“Today we honor his legacy by dedicating this playground in his memory,” she added. “May his memory always live on in the laughter and play of the Durham Nockamixon Elementary students.”

Photos contributed by Stacey Finney