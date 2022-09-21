Linda A. Timko, 77, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Linda A. Timko (1944 – 2022)

Linda A. Timko, 77, of Bethlehem, formerly of Hellertown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, with her loving family at her side. She was the wife of Robert S. Timko. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in May. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Elm) Fromhartz. Linda graduated from Liberty High School and also the Allentown School of Cosmetology. Early in her career she was employed by the former Renee’s on Stekfo Boulevard, Bethlehem, and most recently was a Medical Assistant in the office of Dr. Johnnie Willis. Upon retiring, Linda and Bob spent more than 10 years traveling the 48 lower states, Alaska and six Canadian provinces, where they visited National parks, State parks and numerous other attractions. They also enjoyed cruising the Caribbean Sea and visiting the islands. Linda enjoyed life to the fullest by making jewelry and with arts and crafts, listening to country music, collecting Longaberger baskets and spoiling the family pets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her three sons and their wives.

SURVIVORS

Surviving with her husband Robert are three sons: Cyril and wife Dawn of Bethlehem, Mark and wife Tracey of Allentown, and Erik of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law: Thomas and Susan Fromhartz, formerly of Downingtown, Pa.

SERVICES

An informal Celebration of Life service will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden St., Bethlehem, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

As a deeply grateful organ recipient, Linda would like to encourage others to sign up for organ donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to any animal rescue or shelter of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at PearsonFH.com.