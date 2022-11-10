Susan E. Carl, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Susan E. Carl (1946 – 2022)

Susan E. Carl, 76, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John E. Carl. Susan was born in Bethlehem on April 19, 1946 to the late Charles Fistner and Marie (Madl) Zartler. She worked for M.W. Wood Catering (Lehigh University). Susan was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bethlehem. She was a homemaker and loved antique dolls.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 55 years; children: Kellie (Lee) Sliker of Easton and Marybeth Lijo (Gus) of Watchung, N.J.; canine companion: Riley; sister: Rita Schmell (Robert) of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Meghan (Stephen Jr.) Weber, Katelynn McCullough, Alexander, Adrian and Luke Lijo; great-grandson: Trey Weber.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer New Reformed Church, 3221 Bingen Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.