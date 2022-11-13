Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar.

Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food and more. At the Holiday Market at the school, there was also a BBQ food truck parked outside. Inside was Santa Claus, who was available for photos with little ones.

Photos by Chris Christian

Saucon Valley Elementary School PTO Holiday Market

Christ Lutheran Hellertown Holiday Bazaar