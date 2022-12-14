Charles Gordon Peck, 75, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Charles Gordon Peck (1946 – 2022)

Charles Gordon Peck, 75, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was the devoted husband of Gloria Alves Peck. Charles was born in Souderton, Pa., on Dec. 14, 1946 to the late Kenneth G. Sr. and S. Arlene (Nyce) Peck. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. Charlie was a well-respected industrial arts teacher for the Saucon Valley School District for 30 years, until retiring in 1999. At Saucon Valley he was also a football, wrestling and track & field coach. Prior to that, he coached wrestling and taught in the same capacity at Easton Area School District. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Souderton. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding and bird-watching hikes as well as cycling rails-to-trails with his friends and daughter. Spending time with his two adoring grandsons was his ultimate joy and will go down most notably as the reason he fought as long and as hard as he did. He was a true warrior, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, always putting family first.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 41 years; daughter: Cassandra Peck (Gregory T.) Stephenson of Springfield Township, Delaware County; brother: Kenneth G. Jr. (Kathy) Peck of Telford; grandsons: Griffin Troy and Gavin Thomas Stephenson. He was predeceased by his daughter: Alexandra Peck.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. The calling hours will be followed by a memorial service at 12 noon. The interment will be held privately.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at Cancer.org and/or the Rails To Trails Conservancy at Railstotrails.org.