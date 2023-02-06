LVHN Cuts Ribbon on New Healthcare Education Center in Upper Saucon

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Lehigh Valley Health Network officials celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art healthcare training and education facility in Center Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours Friday.

The Center for Healthcare Education is located at 3900 Sierra Circle off Center Valley Parkway near the junction of Rt. 309 and I-78 and is now home to LVHN’s Department of Education, as well as the main hub for the health network’s education and training programs.

“This new building represents the legacy of exceptional clinical education at LVHN and will serve as a premier education and training facility for today’s and tomorrow’s caregivers,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, LVHN’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The facility is housed in a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building that contains a 160-seat auditorium, classroom space, conference rooms, a full-size training operating room, a simulation center, food services, a dining and event area, computer labs and storage areas.

All rooms in the new building were constructed to have “plug-and-play capability for learners and ability to broadcast to other sites,” a news release about the opening ceremony noted.

Michael Rossi, MD, LVHN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, said the enhanced educational opportunities the opening represents will not only ensure that current staff receive the best training, but also help attract clinicians.

LVHN Chief Academic Officer Robert Barraco, MD, said the facility will allow for the co-creation of programs with education partners such as area school districts and colleges.

LVHN’s Department of Education currently supports 1,200 medical, nursing and other students, and 340 residents and fellows, he said.

Along with hospital officials, helping to cut the ribbon on the new building were state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-187).