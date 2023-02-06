LVHN Healthcare Education Center

/ /

LVHN Cuts Ribbon on New Healthcare Education Center in Upper Saucon

, , , 0 Comments

Est. Read Time: 4 mins
LVHN Healthcare Education Center
Officials from Lehigh Valley Health Network and local elected officials cut the ribbon to open a new healthcare education center in Upper Saucon Township Friday. The state-of-the-art facility will provide hands-on training to LVHN employees.

Lehigh Valley Health Network officials celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art healthcare training and education facility in Center Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours Friday.

The Center for Healthcare Education is located at 3900 Sierra Circle off Center Valley Parkway near the junction of Rt. 309 and I-78 and is now home to LVHN’s Department of Education, as well as the main hub for the health network’s education and training programs.

“This new building represents the legacy of exceptional clinical education at LVHN and will serve as a premier education and training facility for today’s and tomorrow’s caregivers,” said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, LVHN’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The facility is housed in a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building that contains a 160-seat auditorium, classroom space, conference rooms, a full-size training operating room, a simulation center, food services, a dining and event area, computer labs and storage areas.

All rooms in the new building were constructed to have “plug-and-play capability for learners and ability to broadcast to other sites,” a news release about the opening ceremony noted.

Michael Rossi, MD, LVHN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, said the enhanced educational opportunities the opening represents will not only ensure that current staff receive the best training, but also help attract clinicians.

Above, Robert Barraco, MD, LVHN’s Chief Academic Officer, speaks at the Feb. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the network’s new Center for Healthcare Education in Upper Saucon Township.

LVHN Chief Academic Officer Robert Barraco, MD, said the facility will allow for the co-creation of programs with education partners such as area school districts and colleges.

LVHN’s Department of Education currently supports 1,200 medical, nursing and other students, and 340 residents and fellows, he said.

Along with hospital officials, helping to cut the ribbon on the new building were state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-187).

LVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare EducationLVHN Center for Healthcare Education

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees took part in a reception and also were given tours of the new facility.
LVHN Center for Healthcare Education
Above, Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, LVHN’s President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Center for Healthcare Education.
LVHN Rossi
Above, Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Michael Rossi, MD, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The officials who had the honor of cutting the ribbon on Lehigh Valley Health Network’s new Center for Healthcare Education in Upper Saucon Township paused for photographs after it was ceremonially snipped Friday.
LVHN
Lehigh Valley Health Network’s new Center for Healthcare Education is located at 3900 Sierra Circle, off Center Valley Parkway near the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Upper Saucon Township.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

→ Josh Popichak

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Back to Top

© Saucon Source 2023
Powered by WordPressThemify WordPress Themes