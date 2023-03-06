2 to 4 Inches of Snow Expected Monday Night: Forecasters

If you recently put away your snow shovel and ice melt, you may need to retrieve them to have on hand Tuesday morning. That’s because weather forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in the Hellertown area overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northampton County from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, when it says roads may become slippery due to the frozen precipitation.

“The snow will have ended prior to the morning commute, but untreated roads could still be slick,” the advisory statement said.

The advisory also includes Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Lehigh County is not under an advisory, but Carbon and Monroe counties are under a National Weather Service WWA for 3 to 5 inches of snow.

The precipitation that falls Monday evening is forecast to begin as rain before mixing with and changing over to snow by around 1 a.m.

The good news for anyone who dislikes the white stuff is that much of what accumulates overnight Monday is likely to melt Tuesday, when highs are forecast to reach the low to mid 40s amid blustery conditions. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid 20s, however, so it’s possible that melting snow could refreeze on roads and sidewalks throughout the area.

In contrast with January and February, March is off to a chilly start, and the extended forecast for the Allentown area indicates the more wintry trend will continue in the near term.

Highs in the mid 40s are projected through Friday, with overnight lows at or below freezing.

Overall, the winter of 2022-2023 has been of the warmest and least snowy winters in recent memory. Officially at Lehigh Valley International Airport, less than 6 inches of total accumulation has been recorded so far this season, which is approximately 20 inches below average.

One of the reasons there has been so little snow is that it’s simply been too warm for it. Temperatures in January and February averaged anywhere from 5 to 8 degrees above normal.