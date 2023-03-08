Hellertown Police: Woman Arrested on Drug Charges at Gas Station

Hellertown Police Tuesday announced charges against a Bucks County woman who was arrested at a borough gas station late last month.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Hellertown Police Tuesday announced charges against a Bucks County woman who was arrested at a borough gas station late last month.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said 18-year-old Erika Shea Reid of Newtown was detained after an officer observed a “suspicious vehicle” parked in a space at the Top Star Exxon station at 1570 Main Street at 3:11 a.m. Feb. 26.

Police said that the gas station near I-78 was closed at the time and that it was “well after business hours.”

“A subsequent field investigation yielded approximately 51 grams of marijuana, $3,621 in cash, packaging materials, several cellular phone devices and two prohibited offensive weapons located inside the vehicle,” the post said.

Police added that Reid was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to the Facebook post and a criminal docket filed the day of her arrest in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Reid is charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Prohibited Offensive Weapon(s) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following a preliminary arraignment Feb. 26 before District Judge Robert C. Weber, Reid was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, the docket said.

A preliminary hearing for Reid is scheduled to be held before Weber at the district court in Lower Saucon Township on Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m., per court papers.

Reid’s attorney is identified in them as Northampton County public defender Joseph Leeson III.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.