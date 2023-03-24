Daniel Bidwell, 73, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Daniel Bidwell, 73, of Lower Saucon Township died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Daniel Bidwell (1949 – 2023)

Daniel Bidwell, 73, of Lower Saucon Township died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Nadine (Holleran) Bidwell. Daniel was born in Pittston on Nov. 12, 1949 to the late Daniel and Mary D. (Johnson) Bidwell. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. Daniel was the Director of Rail Operations for SEPTA, Philadelphia, from 1986 until his retirement in 2010 and had also worked for Lehigh Valley Railroad, Conrail. Daniel was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years last May; children: Michael (Kimberly) of Holland, Elizabeth A. (Tyler) Doherty of Lower Macungie Township; siblings: Mary McNulty of New Mexico, Michael (Bonnie) of Pittston; three grandchildren: Evan, Owen, Caroline. He was predeceased by infant daughter: Kaitlin in 1989.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at St. Theresa’s Parish, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Howie’s House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.