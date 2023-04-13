Police Activity Closes Major Road in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Police activity Thursday evening shut down a major road near St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill borough.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police had Delaware Avenue closed in both directions between Mohican and Uncas streets, which is just west of the large bend in the road near the Bethlehem city line.

A police vehicle could also be seen blocking nearby Seneca Street at its intersection with Mohican Street, adjacent to the Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex complex.

A car that was stopped in the middle of the northbound lane with it’s driver’s door open appeared to be the focus of the intense activity, which also appeared to be increasing around 9 p.m., as several emergency vehicles raced up Delaware Avenue toward the closed section of road.

Among the vehicles were a personal vehicle with emergency lights activated, a tow truck with lights and siren activated and a Fountain Hill fire truck with lights and sirens activated.

Northbound traffic on Delaware Avenue was being turned around and detoured due to the road closure.

Note: This is a developing story. Information may change and the story may be updated as more facts become known.