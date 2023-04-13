Police Traffic

Police Activity Closes Major Road in Fountain Hill

1 day ago
by Josh Popichak
Written by Josh Popichak

Heavy police activity Thursday evening shut down a major road near St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill borough.

Shortly before 9 p.m., police had Delaware Avenue closed in both directions between Mohican and Uncas streets, which is just west of the large bend in the road near the Bethlehem city line.

A police vehicle could also be seen blocking nearby Seneca Street at its intersection with Mohican Street, adjacent to the Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex complex.

A car that was stopped in the middle of the northbound lane with it’s driver’s door open appeared to be the focus of the intense activity, which also appeared to be increasing around 9 p.m., as several emergency vehicles raced up Delaware Avenue toward the closed section of road.

Among the vehicles were a personal vehicle with emergency lights activated, a tow truck with lights and siren activated and a Fountain Hill fire truck with lights and sirens activated.

Northbound traffic on Delaware Avenue was being turned around and detoured due to the road closure.

Note: This is a developing story. Information may change and the story may be updated as more facts become known.

Police vehicles blocked Delaware Avenue to through traffic in response to an unspecified emergency Thursday evening in Fountain Hill borough. The road was closed shortly before 9 p.m. between Mohican and Uncas streets near the Bethlehem city line.

Above, a Fountain Hill police SUV sits along the side of Delaware Avenue as a line of northbound drivers wait to turn around due to the police activity ahead.

Above, a Fountain Hill Fire Department truck responds to the area of police activity on Delaware Avenue in the borough.

Above, a tow truck races down Delaware Avenue toward an area where police activity was occurring shortly before 9 p.m. Police had the road closed in both directions as they surrounded a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Delaware Avenue near Dakotah Street.

