Adam R. Zimpfer, 40, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Adam R. Zimpfer (1982 – 2023)

Adam R. Zimpfer, 40, of Allentown was found Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Solebury Township, Bucks County. He was born in Bethlehem on April 19, 1982 to Roy A. of Northampton and Julie (Berezny) Hofbauer of Kintnersville. Adam was a Forklift Operator for Rapp Pallet, Easton, for the past 15 years. He was a member of St. George’s Orthodox Church, Allentown. Adam was a 2000 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He especially enjoyed the outdoors while fishing and hiking. Adam had also enjoyed cooking.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; sons: Elias A. and Oscar A., both of Allentown; sister: Heather Machemer of Hellertown; nephew: Cody T. Machemer of Hellertown; Casey H. Machemer of Northampton; mother of his children: Majeda Zimpfer, with whom he resided.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the Memorial Gardens of the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elias and Oscar Zimpfer, for their education (please make checks payable in the sons’ names), care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.