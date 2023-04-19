Robert D. Takach, 72, of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert D. Takach, 72, of Fountain Hill, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert D. Takach (1950 – 2023)

Robert D. Takach, 72, of Fountain Hill, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Susan Ann (Gasdaska) Takach. Robert was born in Fountain Hill on June 6, 1950 to the late Robert J. and Beverly (Fischl) Takach. Bob was a second generation president and majority owner of Arbor Fence Company, Bethlehem, for over 30 years. He was an avid sports fan for Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Yankees and Philadelphia 76ers.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years; son: Dennis R. (Beth) of Emmaus; brothers: Joseph (Paige) of Virginia Beach, Va., Frank of Bethlehem Township; grandchildren: Aiden and Ryan, Jack and Ross; brother-in-law: Robert (Louise) Gasdaska and their son Zachary; nieces: Kerry, Kaleigh (Ivan Sr.) and her son Ivan Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following services. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.