Commercial Space in Historic ‘Brinker Lofts’ Building: What Should Go There?

Nestled along South Side Bethlehem’s thriving Fourth Street commercial corridor is a historic property that was originally a cold storage facility.

Constructed by pioneering local businessman Adam Brinker in the 1890s, the landmark structure at 321 Adams Street “had the capacity to store 60,000 cases of eggs and produce 40 tons of ice a day,” according to information published on BrinkerLofts.com.

The website states that the building continued to house the Lehigh Valley Cold Storage Company founded by Brinker up until the 1950s.

Today, following extensive renovations that helped to preserve its unique architecture, the Romanesque Revival building rechristened the Brinker Lofts is part of the city’s upscale rental market.

Inside the massive brick edifice are 30 loft apartments designed to appeal to residents desirous of an urban lifestyle. Just outside the building are numerous restaurants and shops, and within view of it is Lehigh University’s main campus. Other nearby attractions include the Southside Greenway, the Banana Factory, SteelStacks and the Wind Creek casino and entertainment complex.

Fittingly enough, a sign that hangs in the window of a vacant first-floor commercial space that is available for lease advertises it as potential “cafe, office (or) retail” space.

The space overlooks a sunny courtyard-type space inside the fortress-like building, which is on the corner of Adams and E. Fourth streets.

For more information about the space in the Brinker Lofts building that is available for lease, call 570-906-8228 or visit BrinkerLofts.com or JWLiving.net.