Say ‘Hello Summer’ at June 10 Craft Show in Saucon Valley

If you enjoy shopping at multi-vendor events–and summer–you don’t want to miss a special one that’s planned in Saucon Valley.

The “Hello Summer Vendor Blender Craft Show” will be held Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2175 Rose Lane, Hellertown.

Participating vendors include Bless UR Heart Bracelets, Buckskin Lane Home, Carol’s Crochet Fun, Crafting With Kathy, Delightful Designs Co., Fairy Apothecary Co., Gypsy Roots, Lemongrass Spa, Mary Kay, Monrose Market, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi by Nilsa, Rose Lane Bags, Scentsy, Suzie’s Wreaths, Tasty Case Cafe, The Food Guy and Two Angels.

The craft show’s location is off Reservoir Road, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.

Shop for yourself or someone else and enjoy the opportunity to support local businesses at the same time!