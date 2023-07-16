Flood Watch in Effect; At Least 3 Dead, 4 Missing Following Flash Flooding in Bucks Co.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Lehigh Valley and other parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including parts of lower Bucks County that were struck by deadly flash flooding Saturday.

At least three people died in Upper Makefield Township floodwaters after the community was inundated by 3 to 6 inches of rain, according to reporting by NewtownPANow.com.

Channel 6 Action News reported that four people were confirmed dead following flooding in the township’s Washington Crossing section, and that a family of four was missing in the area.

3-6” of rain In This localized area, shnikies pic.twitter.com/hBYcTjh3ub — PhillyWx.com (@phillywx) July 15, 2023

Numerous local police and fire departments as well as other agencies are involved in the search and rescue effort under way that is being coordinated by Bucks County Emergency Management.

Some of the worst flooding “occurred along Rt. 532 in the area of Stonebridge Crossing Road between Aqueduct Road and Wrightstown Road,” according to a Facebook post published by the Upper Makefield Township Police Department Sunday morning.

“The flash flooding caught numerous motorists by surprise and many were trapped,” police said. “Today, the search efforts will continue as we have 3-4 people who are still unaccounted for. We ask that you avoid this area.”

Authorities are also once again issuing a reminder to motorists to avoid driving through flood waters, or to “turn around, don’t drown.”

The majority of deaths in flash floods occur in vehicles, many of which can be floated by as little as 12 inches of fast-moving water.

The flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for the region is in effect until midnight, with localized rainfall amounts of up to 5 inches possible in some areas.

“The greatest threat will be in areas that have recently had heavy rain and flooding, where soils are already saturated, in portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern and central New Jersey,” the NWS office at Mount Holly, N.J., said.

Residents who live in flood-prone areas or near waterways should continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day and be prepared to move to higher ground should the need arise.

There is a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, mainly before 2 p.m., according to the latest National Weather Service forecast for the Lehigh Valley.