Information Sought in Hellertown Hit-and-Run Accident

Authorities are seeking information about a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown borough around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident happened just south of the intersection of Main and Water streets and involved a southbound black Mercedes SUV, which may be a newer GLS model, whose driver left the scene.

The crash occurred when the Mercedes’ driver turned left from Water Street onto Main Street and struck the left (driver’s side) front corner of a vehicle that was pulling out of a parking space.

The Mercedes appeared to bear a PA license plate and slowed down in the 400 block of Main Street before its operator continued south.

It would likely have visible damage in the area of its right (passenger side) front corner and was last seen headed south in the 200 block of Main Street (Rt. 412) in Hellertown.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured, called police and remained at the scene.

Main Street business owners and residents with security cameras or video doorbells which may have recorded the Mercedes’ license plate as it left the scene are being asked to review their footage from around the time of the accident.

Information about the identity of the Mercedes driver and/or other tips which may be relevant to the investigation can be shared with the Hellertown Police Department by calling 610-838-7040 or 610-759-2200, which is the Northampton County non-emergency dispatch line.