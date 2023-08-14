Driver Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Hellertown Police

A 38-year-old New Jersey woman is facing charges after police say she fled from them following a traffic stop on Main Street (Rt. 412) in Hellertown borough Friday.

According to a news release from the Hellertown Police Department, Danelle Hakim of Manchester, Ocean County, was stopped for a suspended registration shortly before 9 p.m.

The officer at the scene “observed (Hakim) to be possibly under the influence on a stimulant” and asked her to exit the vehicle, the release said.

It was at that point that police said Hakim “took off,” allegedly nearly running over the officer’s feet in the process.

A pursuit ensued, police said, with the officer following her into the City of Bethlehem as she allegedly ran five red lights.

When Hakim finally stopped in the parking lot of the Wawa at Stefko Boulevard and E. Broad Street, police said she resisted arrest and damaged police department property including a body-worn camera and rubber trim on a police vehicle.

Police said marijuana was found during a subsequent search of Hakim’s vehicle.

The charges Hakim is facing as a result of the alleged incident include fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (Felony 3), criminal mischief (Misdemeanor 2), DUI: controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of a small amount of marijuana (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) and driving with a suspended registration (summary).

According to the docket filed in Northampton County District Court, following a preliminary arraignment before Judge Daniel Corpora Saturday, Hakim was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $5,000 bail.

Court records show that she posted bail on Monday.

A preliminary hearing for Hakim is scheduled to be held Friday, Aug. 25 at 11:30 a.m. before Corpora.

Court records did not list an attorney for Hakim.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County Court records.