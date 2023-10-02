Lower Saucon Police Seek Missing Woman

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking members of the public to help keep an eye out for a missing resident.

Police announced on Crimewatch Monday that they are looking for 66-year-old Yu Wang, who they said was last seen at her home on Reservoir Road on Sunday at 8 a.m.

The post noted that Wang has dementia and described her as being 4 feet 9 inches tall with short brown hair. Police also shared a photo of Wang, who they said was reportedly seen in the area of Rt. 212 and Bridge Street in Pleasant Valley, Springfield Township, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wang was wearing a green jacket, plaid pants and sandals when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org or to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline.