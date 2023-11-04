Part of Black River Road Will Be Closed for Culvert Replacement: Township

A section of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Township will be temporarily closed for a culvert replacement project beginning the week of Nov. 6.

Township officials said that site preparation work at the culvert, which is located between Evergreen Drive and Fire Lane, will begin on Monday.

The project will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 8, officials said, with the road to remain closed to traffic until its expected completion by the end of the year.

Detours will be in place for through traffic between Fire Lane and Evergreen Drive, with an exception for local traffic.

The township and township police department both issued alerts about the upcoming project on Friday.