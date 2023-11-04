Community Government Traffic

Part of Black River Road Will Be Closed for Culvert Replacement: Township

by Josh Popichak
Black River Road Culvert

A section of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Township will be temporarily closed for a culvert replacement project beginning the week of Nov. 6.

Township officials said that site preparation work at the culvert, which is located between Evergreen Drive and Fire Lane, will begin on Monday.

The project will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 8, officials said, with the road to remain closed to traffic until its expected completion by the end of the year.

Detours will be in place for through traffic between Fire Lane and Evergreen Drive, with an exception for local traffic.

The township and township police department both issued alerts about the upcoming project on Friday.

Black River Road Culvert

The bridge/culvert that spans the Black River on Black River Road between Evergreen Drive and Fire Lane in Lower Saucon Township will be replaced beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, township officials said Friday.

