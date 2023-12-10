Deborah K. Rinker, 72, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Deborah K. Rinker (1951 – 2023)

Deborah K. Rinker, 72, of Allentown, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Franklin P. Rinker, who died March 12, 2008. Deborah was born in Norfolk, Va., on March 3, 1951 to Barbara A. (Hartsell) Check of Hellertown and the late Robert S. Check. She worked at the former J&L Meats, Hellertown, as a meat cutter and was an assistant, alongside her husband, in his pool business for many years. She retired in 2014 as a concierge at Regency Towers, Allentown, for 10 years. She was a faithful member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown, where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years, worked with the youth, served on the vestry of the church, was acolyte and painted the mural of Noah’s Ark on the church’s wall. She loved her church. Deborah also sang with Manna (Christian singers), Hellertown, and was a Civil War enthusiast.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her mother, she is survived by son: Jason F. (Danielle) Rinker of Columbia; stepchildren: Gail Hollinger of Hellertown, Guy P. Rinker of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; siblings: Robert D. Check of Allentown, Michael A. Check of Hellertown, Eileen M. Culver of Allentown, Cheryl A. Check of Allentown, Mary E. Driscoll of Richlandtown; granddaughters: Elsa, Fallon.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to the Burial of the Dead service at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The service will be followed by interment at the Parish’s Memorial Gardens. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main St. (Rear), Hellertown, immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Deborah’s name may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.