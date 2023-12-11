Raymond Leopold Weddigen, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Raymond Leopold Weddigen, 88, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Holy Family Senior Living in Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Raymond Leopold Weddigen (1935 – 2023)

Raymond Leopold Weddigen, 88, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Holy Family Senior Living in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Lillian M. (Luskas) Weddigen. Raymond was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 19, 1935 to the late Raymond L. and Ruth (Brubaker) Weddigen. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Raymond was a telephone installer for the majority of his life. He also worked on sound systems for circuses and carnivals. Raymond enjoyed repairing cars and welding.

In addition to his loving wife of 60 years, he is survived by children: Anne E. Lacey in New Jersey and Raymond P. “Skip” Weddigen of Hellertown; grandchildren: Noah and Anelisa.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.