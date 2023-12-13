Walter M. Marszalec, 95, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Walter M. Marszalec, 95, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at Holy Family Senior Living, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Walter M. Marszalec (1928 – 2023)

Walter M. Marszalec, 95, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at Holy Family Senior Living, Bethlehem. He was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 9, 1928 to the late George and Katherine A. (Kurowski) Marszalec. Walter served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked in the shipping industry for Progress Lighting, Philadelphia, for 22 years, until retiring in 1992. Walter was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

There are no immediate survivors.

SERVICES

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place according to his wishes. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Walter requested that memorials in his name be made to his church, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.