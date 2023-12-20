Marcy A. Clauser, 56, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marcy A. Clauser, 56, formerly of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home, Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Marcy A. Clauser (1967 – 2023)

Marcy A. Clauser, 56, formerly of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home, Bethlehem. Marcy was born in Allentown on May 16, 1967 to the late David Royce and Betty Lou (Miller) Clauser. She did office work for Upper Saucon Township for many years. Marcy was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley. She was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed her 67 Nova.

SURVIVORS

Aunts and cousins.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Township. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcy’s name may be made to Good Shepherd Home, 2855 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.