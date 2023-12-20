The Rev. Carl E. Siegfried, 85, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

The Reverend Carl E. Siegfried, 85, of Center Valley, went home to his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Rev. Carl E. Siegfried (1938 – 2023)

The Reverend Carl E. Siegfried, 85, of Center Valley, went home to his Lord and Saviour on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at Moravian Village of Bethlehem. He was the husband of Cynthia A. (Judd) Siegfried. Carl was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 2, 1938 to the late Carl E. Siegfried Sr. and Cora (Long) Green. He was the Pastor for four years and a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Kempton. Ordained in 1964, Carl served churches throughout the Lehigh Valley. Carl was an accomplished photographer, owning and operating his own studio in Allentown. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to Carl’s loving wife of 60 years; he is also survived by his children: Scott C. (Robin) of Plymouth Meeting, Wendy S. (Robert) Mager of Quakertown; brother: Earl (Ginny) of Imler; grandchildren: Ryan, David and Christopher. He was predeceased by his sister: Jane Gerencher, in 2020.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a calling period from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling period will be followed by the service at 12 noon. The Rev. David Kidd will preside at Carl’s service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to Fleming Memorial Center, 1627 W. Chew St., Allentown, PA 18102.