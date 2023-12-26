Ernest Charles Kerosetz, 78, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ernest Charles Kerosetz, 78, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Ernest Charles Kerosetz (1945 – 2023)

Ernest Charles Kerosetz, 78, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Helen (Bath) Kerosetz. Ernest was born in Bethlehem on July 23, 1945 to the late Ernest and Rose Elizabeth (Szoke) Kerosetz. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. Ernest was a machinist at Coombs Machinery, Whitehall, for many years until his retirement. Ernest enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing in a bowling league. He was known for tinkering around in his garage.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 17 years, he is survived by his children: Jay (Gina) in South Carolina, Melissa Welsh of Chester, Jeanne of Pen Argyl, Ernest of Hellertown, Briggette (Jason) Rodenbach of Hellertown, Natasha (Glenn) Little of Old Zionsville, Brad Heckman of Bethlehem, Tanya (Christopher) Scherer of Hellertown; sisters: Sylvia Hand of Bethlehem, Janet (Rick) Hosler in Texas; 22 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister: Julie Stewart.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Ernest’s visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The visitation will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for help with expenses.