David E. ‘Bucky’ Cawley, 61, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David E. ‘Bucky’ Cawley (1962 – 2023)

David E. “Bucky” Cawley, 61, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Bleam) Cawley. David was born in Allentown on Dec. 29, 1962 to the late Howard E. and Shirley M. (Shook) Cawley. He was the owner and operator of Buck’s Handyman Service, Bethlehem, for 32 years until his illness. David was confirmed at First United Church of Christ, Hellertown. He dedicated 46 years to the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, serving as Assistant Chief and Vice President of Southeastern Volunteer Fire Company.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 36 years; he is survived by children: Ryan D. Cawley (Amanda) and their son Hayden of Hellertown, Jennie Cawley (Jeff Julien) of Bethlehem; siblings: Dennis A. of Easton, Joy R. (Susan Seeger) of Collegeville, Janice A. (John) Schuberth of Hellertown; and countless friends.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to greet the family from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. It is requested, in Bucky’s honor, to wear orange and masks as you are comfortable. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Saucon Fire Rescue for a future memorial in Bucky’s name. Make checks payable to Lower Saucon Fire Rescue care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.