John Uninsky Jr., 89, formerly of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John Uninsky Jr., 89, formerly of Coopersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

John Uninsky Jr. (1934 – 2024)

John Uninsky Jr., 89, formerly of Coopersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown. He was the husband of Grace M. (Koch) Uninsky. John was born in New York City on Sept. 20, 1934 to the late John Sr. and Sadie (Duh) Uninsky. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. John worked for 30 years at Avery Dennison, Quakertown, until retiring. Prior employment was at the former Dale Footwear Co. for 22.5 years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years; he is also survived by his sister: Betty J. Rostkowski of Summerdale, Ala.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s memory to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main St., P.O. Box 166, Coopersburg, PA 18036.