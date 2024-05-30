Indie Film Fest Returns to South Bethlehem

The 20th annual SouthSide Film Festival will be held June 11-15, 2024 at three different South Bethlehem venues.

The festival is a unique event showcasing independent cinema and shorts from around the country and the world to the local community. Independent films and shorts from a variety of genres will be shown at multiple screenings every night of the festival, which will be held at three different South Side venues.

For festival questions, tickets, schedules and more, visit the official SSFF headquarters, Deja Brew Coffee Shop and Deli, 101 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, Pa., or call Deja Brew at 610-865-2739.

More information about this year’s films can be found on the SouthSide Film Festival Facebook page and at SSFF.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.