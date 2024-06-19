Celtic Classic Offers Fundraising Opportunity

The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced that it will offer local organizations, clubs and teams an opportunity to fundraise at this year’s Celtic Classic in exchange for volunteering at the event.​

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced that it will offer local organizations, clubs and teams an opportunity to fundraise at this year’s Celtic Classic in exchange for volunteering at the event.​

“This is a way for CCA to help the local community and schools,” said CCA Executive Director Jayne Ann Recker in a news release. “It is a great setting to reach a lot of people in a short time, who may not otherwise be aware of the need.”​

She added that the arrangement is a win-win for both organizations, as the nonprofit groups gain visibility and fundraising revenue, while the Celtic Classic receives more volunteer help for the three-day festival.​

The release said several available jobs may be ideal for high school students looking for ways to earn community service hours. Jobs include staffing gift card booths and attending to restrooms and parking lots.​

Interested groups should email in**@ce********.org or call 610-868-9599 for details.​

The 37th Annual Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29 in Historic Downtown Bethlehem. For more information on the Celtic Classic and other CCA events visit Celticfest.org or email in**@ce********.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.