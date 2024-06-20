2016 Saucon Valley Grad Takes Gold at Special Olympics

Earlier this month, from June 6-8, Penn State University in State College hosted the 50th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games. More than 2,000 athletes–including a young man from Saucon Valley–competed in eight sports.

Note: The following local news update was contributed to Saucon Source by Rich Williams.

To prepare for this major competition, 2016 Saucon Valley High School graduate and competitive swimmer Nicholas James Williams of Hellertown trained and practiced at both the Saucon Valley High School pool and the Hellertown Pool.

Williams ultimately won four medals in swimming at the 2024 Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games, including gold medals in the Team Medley and 100 Yard Breast Stroke. He also won a silver medal in the Individual Medley and a bronze medal in the 100 Yard Butterfly Stroke.

Nick was a member of the Saucon Valley High School swim team for four years and has devoted much time to the sport since his first introduction to the water at the age of one.

Nick thanks all of the coaches, teammates and parents who have encouraged and supported him along the way.