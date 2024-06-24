Vincent Louis Borrelli, 93, formerly of Bedminster, N.J. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Vincent Louis Borrelli, 93, formerly of Bedminster, N.J., died Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Vincent Louis Borrelli, 93, formerly of Bedminster, N.J., died Friday, June 21, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was the husband of the late Arlene M. (Hinkson) Borrelli, who died on April 16, 2022. Vincent was born in Queens, N.Y., on Sept. 9, 1930 to the late Anna (D’Avella) and Vincent L. Borrelli. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Vincent worked in multiple positions with AT&T for 30 years, retiring as a manager. He had interests in Lionel trains, as a coin collector, and in watching the New York Yankees and playing video poker. He was also an avid bowler.

SURVIVORS

Vincent is survived by his children: Vincent L. Borrelli Jr. of Branchburg, N.J., James C. (Nadia) Borrelli of Alpha, N.J., Darren M. (Karen) Borrelli of Palmer Township; grandchildren: Jesse M. Borrelli, Michelle P. (Ramon Rivera) Borrelli, Trevor Borrelli, Greg Butcher (spouse of Katelyn Borrelli), James Borrelli, Marc Borrelli; great-grandchildren: Paxton, Josiah, Adaliah, Delilah. He was predeceased by a grandson: Joshua A. Borrelli, who died Feb. 28, 2016; granddaughter: Katelyn Borrelli Butcher; sisters: Madelin, Helen, Florence; daughter-in-law: Denise (Fritch) Borrelli.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Vincent’s visitation period from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Hope Roman Catholic Church, 61-27 71st St., Middle Village, N.Y. The interment will conclude services at All Faiths Cemetery, Middle Village, N.Y. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vincent’s name may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 101 Greenwood Ave. #200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.