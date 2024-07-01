Fish for Free in PA on Independence Day

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., no license will be required to fish. However, all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, will still apply.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will help Pennsylvanians celebrate Independence Day 2024 with a statewide Fish-for-Free Day on Thursday, July 4.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., no license will be required to fish. However, all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, will still apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA app or online at Fishandboat.com.

The PFBC recommends that anglers take safety precautions when fishing, including wearing a life jacket if they are fishing on open water, having a float plan if necessary, checking the weather forecast ahead of time, having proper registrations and launch permits, and never boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The commission also shared a reminder that it offers a fishing tackle loaner program for those without a rod and reel. A map of dozens of loaner sites is available online. Loaner sites in the Lehigh Valley area are located at Nockamixon State Park in upper Bucks County and at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in Northampton County.

