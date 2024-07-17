Bucks County Seeks Input for Park Improvements

The Bucks County Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on a comprehensive plan to improve access to the county’s parks, recreational facilities, historic sites, nature centers and open space.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bucks County Department of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on a comprehensive plan to improve access to the county’s parks, recreational facilities, historic sites, nature centers and open space.

The goal of the plan’s authors is to ensure that the parks are meeting the needs and expectations of residents.

“It will provide forward-thinking and actionable recommendations to improve the county park system,” a news release about the plan said.

During the first phase of the plan’s development, titled “Listening and Learning,” county officials are seeking input from people who live in Bucks County and/or visit its parks in order to better understand what is working well and what could use improvement.

Park users can share their thoughts via an online survey.

The Parks and Recreation department will also seek input at various upcoming public events, including Arthropaloozaat at the Churchville Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, and at Silver Lake Nature Center Volunteer Day on Saturday, Sept. 7.

County officials said they will provide regular updates on the comprehensive plan’s development on their website.

The Bucks County park system includes more than 9,000 acres encompassing a variety of recreational areas.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.