Police Investigating ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Incident in Northampton Co.

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 30 around 10:25 p.m. in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. In a news release, they said troopers were dispatched to a home on Summerfield Drive for a complaint of a doorbell being rung and someone running away.

Police said it was later determined that the incident was a so-called “Ding Dong Ditch” incident involving juveniles who allegedly rang the doorbell and then fled on foot.

The next morning, police said they received additional information that a gun was allegedly discharged by a resident during the same timeframe as the “Ding Dong Ditch” incident.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident and there is no danger to the public. They added that they are “aware of the information being circulated on various social media outlets” and said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about or video surveillance of the incident is being asked to contact PSP Belfast at 610-759-6106 and reference Incident Number PA 2024-991977.

