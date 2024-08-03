Hellertown Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

A 54-year-old Hellertown man is facing felony attempted homicide and other charges after allegedly stabbing another person in the first block of E. Thomas Avenue in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 54-year-old Hellertown man is facing felony attempted homicide and other charges after allegedly stabbing another person in the first block of E. Thomas Avenue in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to a Hellertown Police Department news release issued Saturday afternoon, William Vera of 65 E. Thomas Ave., Apt. 2, is also charged with felony aggravated assault.

Police said Vera was arrested after officers were called to the nearby 7-Eleven store at 1100 Main Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a suspicious man “covered in blood with a knife.” The store is located at the corner of Main Street and W. Thomas Avenue.

When they approached him, police said Vera told officers “he had recently stabbed an individual multiple times at a nearby residence.”

Police said they subsequently found the victim of the stabbing unconscious “with multiple, life-threatening stab wounds” at a nearby home. The person who was stabbed was then rushed to the nearest trauma center. On Saturday afternoon police said the individual remained hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive.

According to the news release, Vera was committed to Northampton County Prison in Easton without bail following a preliminary arraignment held before District Judge Robert Hawke on Saturday morning.

Police said a preliminary hearing in the case is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Northampton County Central Booking.

The police news release contained no information about the identity of the victim or a possible motive for the alleged stabbing. Saucon Source has yet to view the affidavit of probable cause within the criminal complaint filed by police in support of the charges in Northampton County Court.

Note: This is a developing news story which may be updated if or when additional information becomes available. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty. This story was compiled using information provided by the Hellertown Police Department.