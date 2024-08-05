Lower Saucon Township Seeks Student Council, Board Members

Lower Saucon Township is seeking high school students who are interested in serving on the township council and other community boards and commissions.

The township’s Junior Council Person Program, which is adminstered annually, allows students to participate in local government meetings, share input and serve as a link between municipal officials and students.

Students who reside in the township are eligible to serve on the Lower Saucon Township Council, Planning Commission, Environmental Advisory Council and Parks and Recreation Commission, with most meetings held on a monthly basis. Opportunities are currently available for the 2024-2025 school year term (September 2024 through May 2025).​

Interested students should email Stacy Werkheiser at sw*********@lo*****************.org for the necessary forms to complete. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

For more information about the program, including current guidelines, visit the Lower Saucon Township website.

