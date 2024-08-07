Penn State LV to Offer Fall Art Workshops

The school’s Arts Project has announced its full schedule for the semester, with all programs to be held on the PSU-LV campus in Center Valley.

Penn State Lehigh Valley will offer a variety of art workshops this fall. The school’s Arts Project has announced its full schedule for the semester, with all programs to be held on the PSU-LV campus in Center Valley.

Some of the workshops offered this fall include: Advanced Metals and Jewelry Making with Ann Lalik, 10 a.m. to noon starting on Sept. 17 and running through Dec. 10 (no class on Nov. 26); Beginning Metals and Jewelry Making with Ann Lalik, 1 to 3 p.m. starting on Sept. 17 and running through Dec. 10 (no class on Nov. 26); Introduction to Ceramics with Julianna Lange, 6 to 8 p.m. starting on Oct. 10 and running through Dec. 12; 3D Printing for Beginners with Diane Lemberg, 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30; and “Cameraless” Photography and the Natural World with Susan Morelock, 2 to 4 p.m. starting on Sept. 12 and running through Nov. 14.

All workshops are open to community members at all levels of experience. Full course descriptions and pricing information are available on the Arts Project website.

Individuals interested in registering for a workshop can also contact Ann Lalik, PSU-LV gallery and arts coordinator, at aa***@ps*.edu or 610-285-5000 (select 7).

