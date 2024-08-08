LCCC Hosting Walk-in Application Days

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) is now hosting walk-in application days for the fall 2024 semester at the main campus in Schnecksville as well as the school’s satellite sites in downtown Allentown and Tamaqua.

Fall classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, and students will have until Friday, Aug. 30 to register. A copy of a student’s high school or college transcript is required for registration and students should bring a photo ID.

All tuition payments at the time of registration. Current students can register or make payment online through the myLCCC portal.​

New students are also encouraged to attend New Student Orientation, where they will create a class schedule.

LCCC will also hold virtual office hours on Saturdays, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help students with services they may need to be ready for the fall semester.

For more information about applying to LCCC or registration, visit lccc.edu or contact Admissions at 610-799-1575.

