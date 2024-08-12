Bucks Co. Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him

Est. Read Time: < 1 min
A 21-year-old East Rockhill Township man died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, after he was struck and killed by a falling tree branch, Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said.
Jesse Owens was removing a tree on Ridge Run Road in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, on Friday, Aug. 2, when he was struck by the falling tree branch around 1 p.m., Buglio said in a news release Monday.
Owens died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled accidental, Buglio said.
This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.