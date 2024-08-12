Community Police

Bucks Co. Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls on Him

Jesse Owens was removing a tree on Ridge Run Road on Friday, Aug. 2, when he was struck by the falling tree branch around 1 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said in a news release Monday.

A 21-year-old East Rockhill Township man died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, after he was struck and killed by a falling tree branch, Lehigh County Coroner Dan Buglio said.

Jesse Owens was removing a tree on Ridge Run Road in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, on Friday, Aug. 2, when he was struck by the falling tree branch around 1 p.m., Buglio said in a news release Monday.

Owens died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was ruled accidental, Buglio said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

