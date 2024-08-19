Gaze at Stars Aug. 30 at Lake Minsi Park

The Northampton County Parks and Recreation Division is sponsoring a stargazing event on Friday, Aug. 30 at Lake Minsi Park, 22 Blue Mountain Drive, in Bangor. The event will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The program will be led by East Stroudsburg University professor of physics and astronomer Dr. David Buckley. It will include telescopic views of Saturn and its rings, and depending on the weather, attendees may also be able to view the Hercules Star Cluster and the Ring Nebula. The event will also be an opportunity to learn more about the constellations Scorpius, Sagittarius, Cygnus the Swan, Lyra the Harp, the Big Dipper, the North Star, Cassiopeia and Pegasus.​

Attendees should dress for outdoor weather and bring a lawn chair, blanket, binoculars and a flashlight for use at the conclusion of the program.

The stargazing event is free, but online registration is required. The event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather or overcast skies. Registered participants will be notified on the afternoon of Aug. 30 if the event is canceled.

