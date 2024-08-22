Erie Road Bridge Closure to Affect Quakertown Traffic

Residents on North Ambler Street and Erie Avenue in Quakertown borough are being advised to prepare for increased truck traffic beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Residents on North Ambler Street and Erie Avenue in Quakertown borough are being advised to prepare for increased truck traffic beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27, due to construction work on the nearby Erie Road bridge in Richland Township.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until the end of the year, officials said Thursday.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

