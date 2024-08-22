Community Family Government Traffic

Erie Road Bridge Closure to Affect Quakertown Traffic

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source

Residents on North Ambler Street and Erie Avenue in Quakertown borough are being advised to prepare for increased truck traffic beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Above, Erie Avenue in Quakertown borough is seen from its intersection with Elm Street. (Credit: Google Street View)

Residents on North Ambler Street and Erie Avenue in Quakertown borough are being advised to prepare for increased truck traffic beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27, due to construction work on the nearby Erie Road bridge in Richland Township.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until the end of the year, officials said Thursday.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment