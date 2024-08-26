Man Sentenced to State Prison for Raping Quakertown Teen

Calling him “despicable,” a Bucks County judge Monday sentenced a local man to twelve-and-a-half to 25 years in state prison for raping a 15-year-old girl in Quakertown last year.

According to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Judge Stephen Corr also sentenced 33-year-old Miguel Angel Sanchez of Sellersville to five years of probation, and told him he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“You’re a despicable person,” Corr reportedly told Sanchez at sentencing, after the mother of his victim told the court he is “pure evil.”

Sanchez, who was arrested late last year, had previously entered a no contest plea to numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault and related crimes.

The investigation that led to his arrest and conviction began in October 2023, when Quakertown police took a report of a rape that had happened in a supermarket parking lot the night before. According to authorities, the victim told police a man later identified as Sanchez had raped her inside a car, and that she’d previously met and exchanged contact information with him via Snapchat.

Quakertown police reviewed surveillance videos from the area and were later able to link a vehicle that matched a description provided by the victim to Sanchez, which led to his arrest.