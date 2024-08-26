Mary Ann Kaeppel, 77, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mary Ann Kaeppel (1947 – 2024)

Mary Ann Kaeppel, 78, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 after a strenuous and courageous battle with bile duct cancer. She was the wife of John “Jancs” Kaeppel, with whom she celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in February. Born in Allentown on Aug. 16, 1947, she was the youngest daughter of the six children raised by the late Joseph Locher and Margaret (Zelina) Locher. Known by many for her sewing skills and gifts of quilts to each of her grandchildren, which reflected the unconditional love she had for her family, Mary Ann had an uncanny ability to connect with anyone she met, often on a personal level. Her love of her family and friends was what filled her days to the very end. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and worked various jobs through the years to help support her young and vibrant family. Mary Ann was plagued by many ailments throughout her life, but she was never one to let them stop her from enjoying being Mom or Grandma.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her son Keith and Holly Kaeppel, daughter Christina (Tina) Kaeppel and partner Eric Yaindl, son Scott and Vivian Kaeppel, goddaughter Maria and Gino Tartaglia; and by her sister, Margaret (Locher) Keys. Grandma is missed by Andrea (husband Ben), Laura (husband Corey), Josiah, Andrew (wife Hannah), Grace, Kayla (husband Ryder), Cassandra (Cassie), Emma, Theresa (Tessa), Matthew and Zoe, and her great-grandson Gabriel, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy (Locher) Williams, and brothers, Joseph Locher, Frederick (Fritz) Locher and Johnny Locher.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road in Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Mary Ann to St. Theresa’s Ladies Guild or your favorite charity.