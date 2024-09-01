George ‘Jake’ Jacob Fox IV (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

George ‘Jake’ Jacob Fox IV (1966 – 2024)

George “Jake” Jacob Fox IV died an untimely death on Aug. 26, 2024 in Allentown. He was born on Dec. 31, 1966 in Dearborn, Michi. Jake started life in Westland, Mich., and at an early age moved to Fenton, Mich., where he enjoyed playing ice hockey and exploring the woods surrounding his home. In 1976, he moved with his parents to Coopersburg, Pa., where he attended St. Joseph’s and St. Michael’s Elementary schools and later Central Catholic High School in Allentown, Pa. Jake attended Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., on a fellowship and earned a Master’s degree in Ceramic Engineering in 1993. During his career, he worked for several companies including Dynacut Inc., Diamonex, Agere Systems, Coherent, Evaporated Coatings and II-VI. Jake held several patents and always loved his work. He loved the color purple, wildflowers and the music of his parents’ era as well as his own. He had a wonderful sense of wit and humor and liked cartoons, most especially Dilbert, Garfield, Calvin and Hobbes and the Far Side. Jake was also an artist and very much liked the works of M. C. Escher. On July 11, 1992, he married the love of his life, RoseAnne MacBurney, and started a family in Allentown. As his children were growing, Jake became a coach of soccer and basketball. He enjoyed crewing the family sailboat while racing on the Chesapeake Bay. He loved cars and car racing along with his wife, RoseAnne. Jake finally got the car of his dreams, a Porsche 911, which he used to make new acquaintances (on his several cross-country adventures). Some of these “friends” were in uniform. He used his natural charm and talked his way out of numerous tight situations and usually made a new friend. His beloved wife passed on March 22, 2019.

SURVIVORS

Jake is survived by his parents: George and Julie Fox of Cambridge, MD; his three children: Josh Fox, Alyssa Fox Weitzel, her spouse Jonah Weitzel, and Geoffrey Fox; three siblings: Susan Fox, Victoria Martiner, her spouse Tom Martiner, Michael Fox, his spouse Sarah Friend; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In the last few months of his life, he met a wonderful woman, Michele Denise Heckman, and had hoped to spend the rest of his days with her. Jake will be greatly missed and always remembered by his family, friends and former colleagues.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.