Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Hoff, 90 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Hoff (1934 – 2024)

Geraldine “Gerry” Hoff, 90, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Gerry raised her family in Flourtown and spent the last two decades at Kirkland Village, surrounded by friends and loved ones. The daughter of the late Myers F. and Mildred (Shillinger) Ward, Gerry was born on Aug. 30, 1934. She was predeceased by her husband William S. Hoff Sr. on June 5, 2012 after 50 years of marriage. For many years, Gerry worked diligently as a secretary for IBM and Curtis Publishing, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Flourtown. She was deeply devoted to her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them, whether it was for a big Christmas dinner or a quiet Thursday evening ice cream date. Talented at knitting and crochet, she spent many hours making blankets to donate to babies and children in need. She could always be counted on for a warm smile, a listening ear and a full candy bowl.

SURVIVORS

Gerry is survived by her son William and his wife Jane of Coopersburg; her son Glenn and his wife Sandy of Telford; grandchildren: Alli (and husband Matt), Nicholas (and wife Rhiannon), Emily, Kathryn, Amanda, Jenna and Cody; and great-grandson: Will. She will also be lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and many treasured friends.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Gerry’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerry’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 521 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018.