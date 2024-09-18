New at Giant: Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

The GIANT Company has begun selling ready-to-drink cocktails at most of its stores with beer and wine sections, following the legalization of such beverage sales in Pennsylvania.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The GIANT Company has begun selling ready-to-drink cocktails at most of its stores with beer and wine sections, following the legalization of such beverage sales in Pennsylvania.

The company said Monday it has received permits from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell the alcoholic beverages at 138 stores statewide, where they will be sold from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“Our stores have been a destination for beer and wine since 2011 and 2016, respectively, and we have heard from our customers about the convenience of being able to grab ready-to-drink cocktails while grocery shopping too,” said Rebecca Lupfer, senior vice president and chief merchant, The GIANT Company.

The new legislation, which was signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro in July, defines ready-to-drink cocktails as pre-mixed drinks made from distilled liquor and other nonalcoholic liquids packaged by the manufacturer in containers of up to 16 ounces. Giant said it plans to sell popular brands like Surfside and High Noon in its stores.

As part of ready-to-drink cocktail sale protocols, the company said it will continue its 100 percent proof-of-age policy, which requires all customers to show ID when purchasing alcoholic beverages. In accordance with state law, buyers will be able to purchase up to 192 ounces of ready-to-drink cocktails at a time.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.