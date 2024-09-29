Bruce J. Kuronya, 74, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Bruce J. Kuronya (1950 – 2024)

Bruce J. Kuronya, age 74, husband of Joyce L. (King) Kuronya, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus, Easton, Pa. Born on July 21, 1950, in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Helen (Ternyik) and Stephen Kuronya. A first-year graduate of Freedom High School, Bruce also attended his sophomore and junior years at Liberty High School. He then received his associate’s degree from Louisiana College and honorably served in the United States Navy. Bruce had been an equipment operator for United Auto Workers Local 677, Allentown, where he had been faithfully employed for over 30 years until his retirement from Mack in 2003. Bruce also worked as a parts manager for various General Motors dealerships in the area, while also being a senior tax analyst and branch manager for H&R Block for 30 years. Bruce was an avid golfer who was a member of several leagues and enjoyed playing with his father. He coached little league when his boys were younger, and as his sons and grandchildren became older he enjoyed helping them work on race cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, Bruce is survived by his sons: Jeffrey Kuronya and his wife Tammy, and Christopher Kuronya and his wife Gessika; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Samantha, Kevin, Joshua, Ashley and Dylan; and great-grandchildren: Jace, Greyson and Everett. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Stephen, Dennis and David Kuronya.

SERVICES

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc., Phoenixville. Condolences may be offered online at PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made in Bruce’s name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, or at Diabetes.org/donate.