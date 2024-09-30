Hispanic Roots of Bethlehem Project to Preserve Community’s History

Northampton Community College has received a $5,500 grant to create a comprehensive timeline, oral histories and text for a project will study the roots of the Hispanic community in Bethlehem.

The Hispanic Roots of Bethlehem initiative will preserve and share the stories of 25 influential Hispanic leaders living in the region, who have made major contributions to the area’s social, cultural and economic landscape. The project will also serve as an educational resource for students in local K-12 and college courses.

Toni Fernandez, Manager of Community Outreach at NCC, is spearheading the project and is calling on community members to contribute photos, stories or suggestions for individuals to be featured in the timeline. The project is open to all community members, and all voices will be represented, a news release about it said.

“The goal of this project is to create a tangible record of Hispanic leaders who have influenced the community, especially since they are often underrepresented in traditional historical materials,” Fernandez said. “By preserving and sharing these stories, we aim to foster a more inclusive understanding of our region’s history and inspire future generations.”

An event to celebrate the project’s launch will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the Northampton Community College Fowler Family Southside Center, Room 103, 511 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The event will serve as a platform for the community to contribute their own stories and materials.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Fernandez at



by Friday, Oct. 25.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.