Kenneth Edward Hager, 83, of Durham Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kenneth Edward Hager, 83, of Durham Township, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at the farm. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kenneth Edward Hager (1941 – 2024)

Kenneth Edward Hager, 83, of Durham Township, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at the farm. He was the husband of Virginia Alberta (Kinney) Hager. Kenneth was born in Wilson Borough on June 2, 1941 to the late W. Russell and Stella (Good) Hager. Kenneth lived and breathed as a farmer at the same location his entire life. He was a member of the Holstein Association of America, Past President of the Bucks County Holstein Association, a member of the Durham Township Zoning and Hearing Board and a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, Kenneth is survived by a daughter: Kathy Ann (Edward) Haney of Kintnersville; sister: Gloria Richards of Melbourne, Fla.; grandchildren: Scott Lehr and Jessica Lehr (Jeremy Barnhart); daughter-in-law: Arlene Hager of Hatboro. He was predeceased by a son: Dale Kenneth Hager, DC.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Kenneth’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the funeral service. The interment will be at the Durham Cemetery. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth’s name may be made to St. John Lord’s Pantry, 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942 and/or Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, P.O. Box 100, Durham, PA 18039.